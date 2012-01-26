JOHANNESBURG Jan 26 South Africa's rand touched a near 3-month high against the dollar and government bonds extended gains, tracking a global market rally as favourable U.S. jobs data boosted risk appetite.

The rand was up 1.2 percent at 7.79/dollar by 1348 GMT after briefly touching 7.78, its strongest level since Oct. 31.

The yield on the 2015 bond fell as much as 19 basis points to a two-month low of 6.47 percent while that for the 2026 bond was down 15.5 basis points at 8.22 percent. (Reporting by Stella Mapenzauswa and Xola Potelwa)