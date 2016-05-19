TREASURIES-U.S. yields steady as supply offsets political concerns

(Updates market action, adds quote) * U.S. Treasury to sell $88 bln in coupon-bearing debt * Concerns about stimulus delay support bids for bonds * Corporate bond supply seen heavy before holiday weekend By Richard Leong NEW YORK, May 22 U.S. Treasury yields were little changed on Monday as selling tied to this week's government and corporate bond supply offset safe-haven bids underpinned by worries about probes into U.S. President Donald Trump's 2016 campaign.