JOHANNESBURG Nov 22 Below are comments from
South African Reserve Bank Governor Gill Marcus on the Monetary
Policy Committee's interest rate decision on Thursday.
INFLATION
"The inflation forecast of the bank reflects a deterioration
in inflation outlook for 2013 compared with the previous
forecast.
"Inflation is now expected to average 5.6 percent in the
final quarter of 2012 and 5.6 percent for the year. It is
expected to average 5.5 percent in 2013 and 5 percent in 2014
with a peak of 5.7 percent expected in the first quarter of
2013.
"This nearer term depreciation is mainly due to higher
expected food inflation as well as the recent depreciation of
the rand."
DOMESTIC GROWTH
"The domestic economic growth outlook has deteriorated,
largely as a result of the continued global slow down and
aggravated by domestic events.
"Mining output has declined significantly as a result of
work stoppages and there are likely to be longer term
implications for output, export and employment as the mines
adjust to higher labour costs.
"The banks forecast of GDP growth has been revised downwards
from 2.6 percent to 2.5 percent in 2012. Growth in 2013 is now
expected to average at 2.9 percent from 3.4 percent previously.
"The growth forecast for 2014 has been revised down from 3.8
percent to 3.6 percent."
RAND
"The rand is expected to remain sensitive to both unfolding
domestic economic and political development in addition to
global risk perception.
"However, the rand is expected to remain volatile and
subject to overshooting and its depreciation poses an upside
risk to inflation outlook."
DECISION
"In the light of these factors, the MPC is of the view that
the current accommodative stance remains appropriate and has
therefore decided to keep the repurchase rate unchanged at 5.0
percent per annum. As always, the MPC will monitor developments
closely and will not hesitate to act in a manner consistent with
its mandate."
(Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda, Sherilee Lakmidas and Tshepo
Tshabalala)