JOHANNESBURG, July 23 Below are comments from South African Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago at his latest decision on interest rates.

INFLATION

"The inflation forecast has deteriorated slightly since the previous meeting, notwithstanding the lower-than-expected outcome in June. Headline inflation is expected to breach the upper end of the target range during the first two quarters of next year, while upside risks posed by the exchange rate have increased."

"The inflation forecast of the Bank has changed marginally since the previous meeting of the MPC, with headline inflation now expected to average 5.0 percent in 2015, up from 4.9 percent previously."

"The forecast for the first two quarters of next year has also been revised up by 0.1 percentage points to 6.9 percent and 6.1 per cent respectively, with a return to within the target range by the third quarter.

"However, the forecast average inflation for both 2016 and 2017 is unchanged at 6.1 percent and 5.7 percent."

GROWTH

"The domestic growth outlook remains subdued amid continued electricity supply constrains and weak business and consumer confidence."

"The bank's forecast for growth in each year of the forecast period has been revised down marginally, to 2.0 percent in 2015 and 2.1 percent in 2016, and rising to 2.6 percent in 2017 when some easing of the electricity supply constraint is assumed."

RAND

"The rand exchange rate has been relatively volatile and depreciated significantly since the previous meeting of the MPC."

"The rand remains a significant risk factor to the inflation outlook given the vulnerability of the rand and long bond yields to possible U.S. interest rate increases, as well as a deterioration in South Africa's terms of trade."

ELECTRICITY TARIFFS

"Although the risks of higher electricity tariffs did not materialise as yet, other upside risks persist."

DECISION

"The MPC has indicated for some time that it is in a hiking cycle in response to rising inflation risks, and a normalisation of the policy rate over time. The MPC is cognisant of the fact that domestic inflation is not driven by demand factors, and the outlook for household consumption expenditure remains subdued."

"Economic growth remains subdued, constrained by electricity supply disruptions and low business and consumer confidence and the risks to the outlook remain on the downside."

"However, as emphasised previously, we have to be mindful of the risk of second-round effects on inflation, and the committee is concerned that failure to act against these heightened pressures and risks will cause inflation expectations to become entrenched at higher levels."

"The MPC has therefore decided to continue on its path of gradual policy normalisation. Accordingly, the repurchase rate will increase by 25 basis points to 6.0 percent per annum with effect from Friday 24 July 2015. Four members favoured a 25 basis point increase, while two members favoured an unchanged stance."