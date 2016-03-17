JOHANNESBURG, March 17 Below are comments from
South African Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago at his
latest decision on interest rates.
South Africa's Reserve Bank raised its benchmark repo rate
by 25 basis points to 7.0 percent on Thursday as it
tries to tame rising inflation despite slow growth.
INFLATION
Although longer term inflation outlook has improved somewhat
inflation still expected to remain outside target for an
extended period.
The forecast period has been extended to the end of 2018,
and the forecast average for that year is 5.5 percent.
Inflation is now expected to average 6.6 percent and 6.4
percent in 2016 and 2017 respectively.
The MPC is cognisant that demand pressures on inflation
remain subdued.
Food price pressures, driven by the drought and the
depreciated exchange rate, have intensified by more than
previously forecast and remain a significant upside risk
to inflation.
GROWTH
International economic outlook remains challenging following
a marked decline in global growth in the fourth quarter of 2015.
The outlook for many emerging market economies remains weak,
with continuing recessions in Brazil and Russia.
The growth challenges facing the economy are compounded by
the deteriorating outlook for global growth. The committee
assesses the risk to the growth outlook to be on the downside.
The uncertain prospects for China remain a source of intense
speculation and uncertainty for the rest of the global economy.
RAND
The rand exchange rate recovered somewhat from lows
experienced December and January, but remains highly volatile
and vulnerable to domestic and external developments.
Offsetting factors include the weak domestic growth outcome
and higher inflation outlook; the increased risk of a sovereign
ratings downgrade; and domestic political developments which
have had a significant impact on the rand in the past few days
in particular.
The exchange rate was also negatively impacted by the
wider-than-expected current account deficit, and its slow pace
of adjustment to a depreciated exchange rate.
DROUGHT
A more protracted drought, combined with a weaker exchange
rate and restocking of herds, may keep food price inflation
elevated for a longer period than currently forecast.
DECISION
Given the upside risks to the inflation forecast and the
protracted period of the expected breach, the MPC decided that
further tightening was required to complement the previous
moves.
Accordingly, the MPC decided to increase the repurchase rate
by 25 basis points to 7,00 per cent per annum, effective from 18
March 2016.
(Compiled by Johannesburg newsroom; Editing by James Macharia)