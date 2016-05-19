PRETORIA May 19 Below are comments from South
African Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago on Thursday as he
announced that the central bank had left its benchmark repo rate
unchanged at 7.0 percent.
INFLATION
The latest inflation forecast of the bank shows a moderate
near-term deterioration compared with the previous forecast, but
there is some improvement in the medium-term outlook.
The breach of the upper end of the target range, while still
protracted, is now slightly shorter, with inflation expected to
fall within the range during the third quarter of 2017
Inflation is now expected to average 6.7 percent in 2016
compared with 6.6 percent previously. In 2017 and 2018 inflation
is expected to average 6.2 percent and 5.4 percent, marginally
down from the previous forecast.
The MPC remains concerned about the inflation outlook and
the extended breach of the target.
GROWTH
Global economic growth and financial market conditions have
stabilised somewhat since the last MPC, but a high degree of
risk and uncertainty persists.
The domestic economic growth outlook remains weak, with the
Bank's GDP growth forecast for 2016 revised down from 0.8
percent to 0.6 percent.
While a recovery is still expected in the next two years,
the forecasts for both these years have been revised down by 0.1
percentage point to 1.3 percent and 1.7 percent.
RAND
The rand exchange rate has remained volatile, and following
a few weeks of relative strength, has resumed a weakening path
and continues to pose an upside risk to the inflation outlook.
The recovery in the rand exchange rate in April also proved
to be short-lived, as both domestic and external factors weighed
on the currency.
RATINGS
I believe that we have taken significant steps to deal with
the concerns raised by the agencies, we did explain ourselves.
The impact (on financial markets) depends on how much of the
downgrade is already discounted into the current financial
market prices, but if it is not discounted in the current
financial market prices you will expect that there will be a
repricing of South African financial assets.
DECISION
The MPC felt that there is some room to pause in this
tightening cycle and accordingly decided to keep the repurchase
rate unchanged for now at 7.0 percent per annum.
The MPC remains focused on its inflation mandate, but
sensitive to the extent possible to the state of the economy.
