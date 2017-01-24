PRETORIA Jan 24 Below are comments from South
African Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago on Tuesday as he
announced the central bank's latest decision on its benchmark
repo rate.
INFLATION
"The near-term inflation outlook has deteriorated. The
expected inflation profile has been negatively affected by
higher in international oil prices and a persistence in food
price inflation.
"Inflation is now expected to return to within the target
range during the final quarter of 2017."
RAND
"The rand has been positively affected by the improvement
in the terms of trade, following the recent increase in
commodity prices.
"The rand was positively affected by the decisions of the
ratings agencies not to downgrade the sovereign foreign credit
rating to sub-investment, although this remains a risk."
GROWTH
"The recent monthly data paint a bleak picture for the
fourth quarter or 2016. Notwithstanding some improvement,
consumers remain under pressure and consumer confidence remains
low.
"The domestic growth outlook remains weak and more or less
unchanged since the previous meeting of the MPC (Monetary Policy
Committee)."
DECISION
"The MPC retains the view that we may be near the end of the
hiking cycle however should second round effects emerge that
undermine the longer term inflation outlook there may be a
reassessment of this view.
"The MPC remains concerned that the longer-term inflation
trajectory continues to be uncomfortably close to the upper end
of the target range."
(Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana and TJ Strydom; Editing by James
Macharia)