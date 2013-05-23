(Adds comments on labour relations)
JOHANNESBURG May 23 Below are comments from
South African Reserve Bank Governor Gill Marcus at her latest
decision on the repo rate.
INFLATION
"Inflation is now expected to average 0.1 percentage points
lower in 2013 and 2014 at 5.8 percent and 5.2 percent,
respectively, and to average 5.0 percent in 2015.
"A temporary breach of the upper end of the target range is
still expected in the third quarter of 2013, but at a lower
average level of 6.1 percent (6.3 percent previously).
"The slight improvement is due to changed assumptions about
international commodity prices, including oil, and lower global
inflation.
"Given the current unsettled environment in the economy, the
MPC assesses the risks to inflation to be on the upside, while
many of the above factors contribute to a downside risk to
growth."
GROWTH
"Domestic growth prospects remain fragile amid low consumer
confidence, continued output disruptions in the mining sector,
electricity supply constraints and a weak global environment.
"The growth forecast of the bank has been revised down from
2.7 percent to 2.4 percent for 2013, and from 3.7 percent to 3.5
percent in 2014.
"Growth is expected to accelerate to 3.8 percent in 2015. At
these growth rates, the negative output gap will widen further
before stabilising next year, and begin to close during 2015.
"Given the difficult labour relations environment in the
country and the risks to global growth, the downside risk to
growth remains, as does the possibility of increased job
losses."
WAGES
"The MPC is increasingly concerned about the prospect of
(wage) settlements well above inflation and productivity growth
and the risk of protracted and disruptive strike action, with
negative implications for growth and exports."
"At a time of high and rising unemployment and slowing
growth the imperative of an economy-wide commitment to wage and
salary restraint at all levels, including executive pay, cannot
be over-emphasised."
OUTLOOK
"The MPC is increasingly concerned about the deteriorating
outlook for the South African economy. There are a number of
critical domestic issues that are contributing to the
vulnerability of the economy that need to be urgently addressed.
"These include the financing of the deficit on the current
account of the balance of payments, the fractious labour
relations environment and the associated risks of protracted
work stoppages and excessive wage increases."
LABOUR RELATIONS
"The increasingly fraught labour relations environment and
high wage demands by the mining sector in particular are likely
to continue to impact adversely on the value of mining exports
against a backdrop of falling international commodity prices and
concerns about the widening the current account deficit of the
balance of payments."
"The subdued pace of employment creation in the private
sector has been further undermined by the fractious nature of
recent wage negotiations and the announcement of further
possible restructuring in the mining sector, which would involve
the closure or mothballing of mines or shafts.
"In the third quarter of 2012, 15,000 jobs were shed in the
mining sector and there are fears that this trend could
continue."
