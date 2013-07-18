JOHANNESBURG, July 18 Below are comments from
South African Reserve Bank Governor Gill Marcus at her latest
decision on interest rates.
INFLATION
The MPC continues to face conflicting policy choices
relating to rising inflation and slowing growth. Inflation is
expected to resume its upward trajectory following the brief
respite in May. However, despite the upward trend in core
inflation, there are no strong signs of excess demand pressures
and the forecast for headline inflation suggests that the breach
of the target may be short-lived.
Inflation is now expected to average 0.1 percent and 0.3
percentage points higher in 2013 and 2014, at 5.9 percent and
5.5 percent respectively, while the forecast for 2015 has been
raised from 5.0 percent to 5.2 percent.
A temporary breach of the upper end of the target range is
still expected in the third quarter of 2013, but at a higher
average level of 6.3 percent, followed by a return to within the
target range by the final quarter of the year.
While the upside risk to the inflation outlook reduces the
scope for further accommodation, a tightening of the monetary
policy stance does not automatically follow. This will be highly
dependent on how we see the inflation trajectory unfolding in
this very uncertain environment. In other words, it has become
even more data dependent.
GROWTH
The Bank's growth forecast for 2013 has again been revised
down from 2.4 percent to 2.0 percent and from 3.5 percent and
3.3 percent for 2014. Growth is expected to accelerate to 3.6
percent in 2015, compared with 3.8 percent previously.
The risks to the outlook are still assessed to be on the
downside, particularly in the face of further delays in
overcoming electricity supply constraints.
The deteriorating outlook for emerging markets has been
compounded by the recent capital flow reversals that impacted
adversely on domestic bond and currency markets in particular.
While financial markets have stabilised somewhat, the risks
posed to emerging economies in general, including South African,
by normalisation of monetary policy in the U.S. in the future,
are evident.
RAND
The main upside risk to the inflation outlook is the
exchange rate and much will depend on the strength of the
pass-through to inflation, which to date has been relatively
muted.
However, the risk remains that these pressures could be
mounting, particularly if further currency weakness occurs and
affects inflation expectations, which are currently anchored at
the upper end of the target range.
The slowdown in quantitative easing may begin sooner than
previously anticipated. The news impacted on capital flows in
emerging markets, with outflows from bond markets in particular
that yields on long term bonds from advanced economies were also
affected.
While some of the initial fears have been addressed by
guidance from the Fed, these give some insights into the
difficulties that could be faced in fine tuning exit strategies
from highly accommodative monetary policy, particularly at a
time when global growth remains weak.
These events have a significant impact on the exchange rate
of the rand.
MINING
The outlook for the mining sector remains bleak following a
0.7 per cent year-on-year contraction in May. Although
production showed positive month-to-month growth for the first
time in four months, on a three-month-to-three-month basis the
sector contracted by 1.4 percent.
