INFLATION
Inflation is now expected to average 4.8 percent in 2015,
compared with the previous forecast of 3.8 percent. A first
quarter average of 4.2 percent is now projected as the low
point, compared with 3.5 percent previously.
The strong base effects in the first quarter of 2016 are
expected to result in a temporary one-quarter breach of the
inflation target during that quarter, at 6.7 percent, with the
average for the year expected to measure 5.9 percent compared
with 5.4 percent previously.
Inflation is expected to average 5.5 percent in the final
quarter of the year, compared with the previous forecast of 5.3
percent.
The forecast for core inflation is more or less unchanged at
5.5 percent and 5.2 percent in 2015 and 2016 respectively, the
latter up marginally from 5.1 percent. The peak is still
expected at 5.8 percent in the first quarter of 2015.
GROWTH
The bank's growth forecast for 2015 is unchanged at 2.2
percent, and marginally lower at 2.3 percent for 2016. The
bank's leading indicator of economic activity, which had
followed a moderately declining trend in 2014, also suggests a
continuation of the sluggish growth outlook.
RAND
The rand is expected to remain volatile while uncertainty
regarding the outlook for U.S. monetary policy persists. The
commencement of U.S. interest rate increases, when it happens,
is expected to put the currency under pressure. The rand is also
expected to remain sensitive to developments on the current
account of the balance of payments.
WAGE INCREASES AND ELECTRICITY
Wage and salary increases in excess of inflation and
productivity growth also pose an upside risk to inflation. The
Committee assesses the risk to the inflation outlook to be on
the upside, with the possibility of further electricity tariff
increases accentuating this risk.
At the same time, the growth outlook remains constrained by
electricity supply concerns and low business confidence, and the
risks to the growth forecast are assessed to be moderately on
the downside. Demand pressures on inflation remain muted,
reinforced by a moderately tighter fiscal policy stance.
The outlook for the domestic economy remains overshadowed by
the electricity supply constraint, which appears to have had an
adverse effect on recent economic activity.
