JOHANNESBURG Nov 19 Below are comments from
South African Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago at his
latest decision on interest rates.
INFLATION
The changes in the forecast are due to a lower starting
point for the forecast, lower international oil price
assumptions, and an adjustment to fees for higher education
which are more or less offset by a more depreciated starting
point for the real effective exchange rate.
Although core inflation has remained steady and inflation
expectations to date have been relatively anchored, they remain
at uncomfortably elevated levels.
Monetary policy actions will continue to focus on anchoring
inflation within the target range while remaining sensitive, to
the extent possible, to the fragile state of the economy
U.S. FEDERAL RESERVE
In the US, inflation and labour market dynamics, as well as
Fed communication, suggest that in the absence of any major
surprises or shocks, an increase in the policy rate can be
expected in December.
GROWTH
The domestic economic growth prospects remain subdued amid
weak business confidence. But a further contraction in the
fourth quarter is not expected.
The Bank's forecast for GDP growth has been revised down
marginally for 2015 and 2016 to 1.4 percent and 1.5 percent.
Complicating the decision was the deteriorating economic
growth outlook. Although the change to the growth forecast was
marginal, the risks to the outlook, which were more or less
balanced at the previous meeting, are now assessed to be on the
downside.
DROUGHT
The increased intensity of the drought which has led to
downward revisions of the domestic maize crop estimate, as well
as incipient pressures evident in both the PPI and CPI, suggest
that an acceleration in food price inflation is likely, adding
to the upside risk to the inflation outlook.
RAND
The rand exchange rate has been particularly volatile,
compared to its peers, as domestic factors contributed to the
currency.
As before, the extent to which Fed tightening has been
priced into the exchange rate remains uncertain. Nevertheless, a
high degree of volatility and overshooting of the exchange rate
may be expected in the lead-up to, and in the immediate
aftermath of the start of the US interest rate cycle.
DECISION
In the absence of demand pressures, the MPC had to decide
whether to act now or later.
Against this difficult backdrop, the MPC decided to increase
the repurchase rate by 25 basis points to 6,25 percent per annum
effective from 20 November 2015. Despite the increase, the MPC
still views the monetary policy stance to be accommodative.
