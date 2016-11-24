PRETORIA Nov 24 Below are comments from South African Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago on Thursday as he announced the central bank's latest decision on its benchmark repo rate.

RAND

The rand is expected to remain sensitive to changes in the stance of the U.S. monetary policy. The rand will also remain sensitive to the sovereign ratings announcement due later this month and early December.

On the positive side, the rand has been given support by the generally improved trade account in recent months.

INFLATION

Domestic growth and inflation dynamics have remained more or less in line with expectations, but risks to the inflation outlook have increased moderately.

The latest inflation forecast of the Bank is broadly unchanged over the forecast period, despite a moderate upward adjustment to the food price forecast in the later quarters. The annual averages are unchanged at 6.4 percent for 2016, and 5.8 percent and 5.5 percent in the coming two years.

GROWTH

The domestic economic growth outlook remains subdued, although the low point of the cycle appears to be behind us.

The Bank's forecast remains unchanged at 0.4 percent for 2016, and 1.2 percent and 1.6 percent for the next two years.

CREDIT RATINGS

If the financial markets have priced in a downgrade, and a downgrade does not take place, we would expect that there would be a possible repricing in financial markets as well.

DECISION

The MPC has accordingly decided to keep the repurchase rate unchanged at 7.0 percent per annum. The decision was unanimous.

The MPC remains concerned that the inflation trajectory is uncomfortably close to the upper end of the target range.

Furthermore, the uncertain environment and moderately higher risks to the inflation outlook require continued vigilance. While the Committee retains the view that we may be close to the end of the hiking cycle, there may be a reassessment of this position should upside risks transpire. (Compiled by Nqobile Dludla, Tanisha Heiberg, Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo and TJ Strydom; Editing by James Macharia)