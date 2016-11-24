PRETORIA Nov 24 Below are comments from South
African Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago on Thursday as he
announced the central bank's latest decision on its benchmark
repo rate.
RAND
The rand is expected to remain sensitive to changes in the
stance of the U.S. monetary policy. The rand will also remain
sensitive to the sovereign ratings announcement due later this
month and early December.
On the positive side, the rand has been given support by the
generally improved trade account in recent months.
INFLATION
Domestic growth and inflation dynamics have remained more or
less in line with expectations, but risks to the inflation
outlook have increased moderately.
The latest inflation forecast of the Bank is broadly
unchanged over the forecast period, despite a moderate upward
adjustment to the food price forecast in the later quarters. The
annual averages are unchanged at 6.4 percent for 2016, and 5.8
percent and 5.5 percent in the coming two years.
GROWTH
The domestic economic growth outlook remains subdued,
although the low point of the cycle appears to be behind us.
The Bank's forecast remains unchanged at 0.4 percent for
2016, and 1.2 percent and 1.6 percent for the next two years.
CREDIT RATINGS
If the financial markets have priced in a downgrade, and a
downgrade does not take place, we would expect that there would
be a possible repricing in financial markets as well.
DECISION
The MPC has accordingly decided to keep the repurchase rate
unchanged at 7.0 percent per annum. The decision was unanimous.
The MPC remains concerned that the inflation trajectory is
uncomfortably close to the upper end of the target range.
Furthermore, the uncertain environment and moderately higher
risks to the inflation outlook require continued vigilance.
While the Committee retains the view that we may be close to the
end of the hiking cycle, there may be a reassessment of this
position should upside risks transpire.
(Compiled by Nqobile Dludla, Tanisha Heiberg, Olivia
Kumwenda-Mtambo and TJ Strydom; Editing by James Macharia)