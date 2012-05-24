PRETORIA May 24 South Africa's Reserve Bank
left the repo rate unchanged at 5.5 percent on Thursday as
expected, saying global economic uncertainty was posing a
downside risk to the domestic economy while inflation had likely
peaked in the first quarter.
All 31 economists polled by Reuters last week expected the
Bank's Monetary Policy Committee to keep the policy rate at
which is lends to commercial banks at three-decade lows to help
support economic growth.
The Bank has kept rates steady for the past 18 months and 24
of the surveyed economists expect rates to remain unchanged
throughout 2012.
(Reporting by Agnieszka Flak; Writing by Xola Potelwa; Editing
by Jon Herskovitz)