PRETORIA, July 19 South Africa's Reserve Bank unexpectedly cut its repo rate by 50 basis points to 5.0 percent on Thursday, citing a weak outlook for the economy while inflation was seen within target for an extended period.

Twenty-one of the 23 economists polled by Reuters last week expected the Bank's Monetary Policy Committee to keep the repo rate, at which it lends to commercial banks, unchanged.

Only two of the economists polled saw a 50 basis point cut.

Prior to Thursday's move, the Bank had kept rates steady since 2010 and the majority of economists polled had ruled out a cut this year.

The Reserve Bank is scheduled to hold two more policy meetings this year, in September and November. (Reporting by Ed Stoddard; Writing by Stella Mapenzauswa)