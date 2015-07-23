BRIEF-Dubai Financial Market Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 102.3 million dirhams versus 86.1 million dirhams year ago
PRETORIA, July 23 South Africa's Reserve Bank lifted interest rates by 25 basis points to 6.00 percent on Thursday, a decision viewed as a borderline call, with the bank saying it remained in a hiking cycle while upside risks to inflation remained in place.
"The committee is concerned that failure to act against these heightened pressures and risks will cause inflation expectations to become entrenched at higher levels," said Governor Lesetja Kganyago.
"The MPC has therefore decided to continue on its path of gradual policy normalisation." (Reporting by TJ Strydom and Ed Stoddard; Writing by Mfuneko Toyana; Editing by James Macharia)
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 102.3 million dirhams versus 86.1 million dirhams year ago
May 9 The Reserve Bank of India said on Tuesday it accepted all 31 bids for 72.31 billion rupees ($1.12 billion) at its one-day reverse repo auction on Monday, through which it absorbs liquidity from the banking system. REPO DATE BIDS BIDS FIXED RECEIVED ACCEPTED RATE No. AMT (bln No. AMT (bln (%) rupees)