PRETORIA Jan 28 South Africa's Reserve Bank raised its benchmarket repo rate by 50 basis points as expected to 6.75 percent on Thursday, saying the outlook for inflation had deteriorated significantly.

Nineteen of 31 economists polled by Reuters said the central bank would hike interest rates by 50 basis points, while 11 predicted a more moderate 25 basis point increment.

Thursday's decision is the first time since July 2014 that the Bank has added 50 basis points rather than the 25 basis point additions it has made since then.

