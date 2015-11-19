PRETORIA Nov 19 South Africa's Reserve Bank lifted interest rates by 25 basis points to 6.25 percent on Thursday, in a decision viewed as a borderline call, saying failure to act now could raise inflation risks in the future.

The bank said domestic economic growth prospects remained subdued but that it did not expect the economy to go into recession.

