PRETORIA Nov 19 South Africa's Reserve Bank
lifted interest rates by 25 basis points to 6.25 percent on
Thursday, in a decision viewed as a borderline call, saying
failure to act now could raise inflation risks in the future.
The bank said domestic economic growth prospects remained
subdued but that it did not expect the economy to go into
recession.
The decision to keep rates went against expectations of
Reuters poll last week, where 21 of the 35 economists polled
expected the bank to keep rates unchanged.
