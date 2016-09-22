Sterling back above $1.30, close to 8-month high
JOHANNESBURG, Sept 22 South Africa's central bank kept its benchmark repo rate unchanged at 7 percent on Thursday, with a weak economic growth outlook balancing out its concerns about the inflation trajectory.
"Given improvements in the inflation forecast, the weak domestic economic outlook and the assessment of the balance of risks, the MPC has unanimously decided to keep the repurchase rate unchanged," Governor Lesetja Kganyago told a news conference. (Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; Editing by Ed Cropley)
NEW YORK, May 19 Companies with strong earnings and good trading track records, including telecommunications provider CenturyLink and food company Post Holdings, are tapping the US leveraged loan market at ever-tighter spreads as investor demand remains strong for floating rate assets.