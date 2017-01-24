PRETORIA Jan 24 South Africa's central bank kept its benchmark repo rate unchanged at 7 percent on Tuesday, in line with expectations, saying the near-term outlook of inflation has deteriorated while the domestic growth outlook remained constrained.

All 27 economists polled by Reuters expected the repo rate to be kept on hold.

(Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana and TJ Strydom; Writing by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; Editing by James Macharia)