DIARY-Top Economic Events to July 28
Political and general news ----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events -----------------------------------------------------------
PRETORIA Jan 24 For highlights of South African Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago's news conference after the central bank's policy meeting, please double-click on (Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana and TJ Strydom; Editing by James Macharia)
Political and general news ----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events -----------------------------------------------------------
May 30 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.