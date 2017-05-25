BRIEF-Avenue Therapeutics sees IPO priced between $5-$7/shr
* Avenue Therapeutics Inc sees IPO of 5.0 million shares of common stock to be priced between $5 and $7 per share - SEC filing
PRETORIA May 25 South Africa's central bank kept its benchmark repo rate steady at 7 percent on Thursday, as expected, citing concerns about the inflation outlook, even though it cut its growth forecasts.
"While the inflation outlook has improved over the near term, the longer term trajectory is unchanged and uncomfortably close to the upper end of the target range," Governor Lesetja Kganyago said. (Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana and TJ Strydom; Writing by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; Editing by Ed Cropley)
* Karen Singer says met with Pallack, proposed CEO of SITO Mobile Ltd and no longer objects to Pallack’s installation as CEO - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2t2nlrq) Further company coverage: