By Stella Mapenzauswa
JOHANNESBURG, Nov 22 South Africa's central bank
left its main interest rate unchanged on Thursday, voicing
concern about above-inflation wage settlements conceded to calm
the worst mining unrest since apartheid.
The Reserve Bank said it had to balance weakening economic
growth against inflation worries fuelled by a sharply weaker
rand currency.
"The rand is expected to remain volatile and subject to
overshooting and its depreciation poses an upside risk to
inflation outlook," Governor Gill Marcus told a news conference
after the bank held its benchmark lending rate at a four-decade
low of 5.0 percent.
The rand has fallen sharply against the dollar since August
as investors, spooked by strikes that left more than 50 people
dead, have sold South African assets. The currency's value has
fallen nearly 11 percent so far this year.
The mine strikes prompted Moody's and Standard and Poor's to
downgrade their South African credit ratings.
"In the context of a very weak global economy ... the
ability to attract investment and improve the country's ratings
must be a clear objective," Marcus said, warning the strikes
would lead to job losses in a country grappling with
unemployment of over 25 percent.
She said the wage settlements introduced since August could
hit economic growth and investment.
"The possible impact of higher wage increases could exert
further upward pressure on inflation, notwithstanding the
concerns that recent developments in the labour market could
impact negatively on employment," she said.
All 22 economists polled by Reuters last week had predicted
the bank's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) would leave rates on
hold, with nearly half predicting the next move would be an
increase in late 2013 or the beginning of 2014.
Financial markets had already priced out a rate cut, and
Forward Rate Agreements rose 10-12 basis points across the curve
after Marcus's speech, suggesting the market now sees a rate
increase earlier than previously expected.
The rand, which breached the 9.0 mark against the
dollar this week for the first time in 3-1/2 years, was a touch
softer at 8.9370 from 8.93 just before the announcement.
The central bank has left rates unchanged at all its policy
meetings this year except for July, when it decided on a
surprise cut of 50 basis points to 5.0 percent.
"Governor Marcus highlighted far too many new and
re-emerging risk factors that prevent a continuation of any rate
easing," said Anisha Arora, an emerging market analyst at 4CAST.
"Overall, it is a difficult balancing act for the MPC, but
after all, their mandate is to maintain price stability."
Marcus said inflation was now expected to average 5.6
percent in the last three month of 2012, rather than the 5.3
percent seen earlier.
This was partly because of the rand's heightened sensitivity
to domestic economic and political news as well as to global
risk perceptions.
The central bank cut its 2012 GDP growth forecast to 2.5
percent from the 2.6 percent anticipated in September, and cut
2013 growth prospects to 2.9 percent, edging up to 3.6 percent
the year after.
The Treasury has also cut its forecast for this year to 2.5
percent from 2.7 percent.
(Additional reporting by Johannesburg newsroom; Editing by Ed
Cropley/Ruth Pitchford)