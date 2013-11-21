(Adds details, background)

PRETORIA Nov 21 South Africa's Reserve Bank left its repo rate unchanged as expected on Thursday, citing risks to inflation from a weaker rand as the U.S. Federal Reserve starts cutting back stimulus, reducing dollar flows into emerging markets.

All of the 21 economists surveyed by Reuters last week expected the central bank to keep the benchmark repo rate at the current four-decade lows of 5 percent.

A slight majority expected the next move, an increase, to come in the second half of 2014 at the earliest.

The central bank last cut the repo rate, at which it lends to commercial banks, by 50 basis points to 5 percent in July 2012 but inflationary pressures fanned by a weaker rand have left little room for further easing despite sluggish economic growth.

"The Monetary Policy Committee continues to assess the risks to the inflation outlook to be on the upside, mainly as a result of further potential exchange rate pressures," Reserve Bank Governor Gill Marcus told a news conference.

"Tapering by the Fed is inevitable, but until a decision is taken financial markets globally are likely to experience heightened volatility," she said after the final policy meeting of the year."

Headline CPI slowed more than expected to 5.5 percent year-on-year in October from 6 percent in September, but could start trending higher again if the rand depreciates.

The rand was back under pressure on Thursday after the latest minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve suggested that a scaling-back of its monthly bond purchases, which would deprive emerging markets of billions of dollars, is imminent.

Marcus said the deterioration in the domestic growth outlook posed a policy dilemma, but with inflation "uncomfortably close" to the upper end to the 3-6 percent target range, there was no room for further monetary easing.