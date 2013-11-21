(Adds details, background)
PRETORIA Nov 21 South Africa's Reserve Bank
left its repo rate unchanged as expected on Thursday, citing
risks to inflation from a weaker rand as the U.S. Federal
Reserve starts cutting back stimulus, reducing dollar flows into
emerging markets.
All of the 21 economists surveyed by Reuters last week
expected the central bank to keep the benchmark repo rate at the
current four-decade lows of 5 percent.
A slight majority expected the next move, an increase, to
come in the second half of 2014 at the earliest.
The central bank last cut the repo rate, at which it lends
to commercial banks, by 50 basis points to 5 percent in July
2012 but inflationary pressures fanned by a weaker rand have
left little room for further easing despite sluggish economic
growth.
"The Monetary Policy Committee continues to assess the risks
to the inflation outlook to be on the upside, mainly as a result
of further potential exchange rate pressures," Reserve Bank
Governor Gill Marcus told a news conference.
"Tapering by the Fed is inevitable, but until a decision is
taken financial markets globally are likely to experience
heightened volatility," she said after the final policy meeting
of the year."
Headline CPI slowed more than expected to 5.5 percent
year-on-year in October from 6 percent in September, but could
start trending higher again if the rand depreciates.
The rand was back under pressure on Thursday after the
latest minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve suggested that a
scaling-back of its monthly bond purchases, which would deprive
emerging markets of billions of dollars, is imminent.
Marcus said the deterioration in the domestic growth outlook
posed a policy dilemma, but with inflation "uncomfortably close"
to the upper end to the 3-6 percent target range, there was no
room for further monetary easing.
(Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo and Helen Nyambura-Mwaura;
Writing by Stella Mapenzauswa; Editing by Ed Cropley)