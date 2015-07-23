* Upside inflation risks, weak growth reason for hike
* SARB breaks ranks with EM's by lifting before U.S. Fed
* U.S. normalisation a threat to currency
By Mfuneko Toyana
PRETORIA, July 23 South Africa's Reserve Bank
lifted interest rates by 25 basis points to 6.00 percent on
Thursday, a move viewed as a borderline call, and said inflation
risks and tepid growth would keep it in a hiking cycle.
By raising benchmark lending rates for the first time since
July 2014 and preempting a U.S. rates lift off expected in
September, the bank took a step its emerging market peers have
resisted.
"The rand remains vulnerable to global market reaction to
U.S. monetary policy normalisation," said Governor Lesetja
Kganyago, adding that Fed tightening would likely trigger an
"exchange rate-inflation spiral".
The rand has weakened over 5 percent against the dollar in
2015 and managed only brief gains following the SARB decision,
underscoring its vulnerability to greenback strength as well as
creaking fundamentals that have seen growth stuttering around 2
percent.
"The SARB is now emphasising, even more than it did
previously, how data-driven any tightening decision is likely to
be," said Razia Khan, chief EMEA economist at Standard Charted.
"Much will hinge on the Fed in the coming months."
The bank said it expected headline inflation to breach its
upper target of 6 percent in the first two quarters of 2016, and
for growth to remain subdued until the power crisis subsided.
"The committee is concerned that failure to act against these
heightened pressures and risks will cause inflation expectations
to become entrenched at higher levels," said Kganyago.
The government recently backed down from its plan to offer
public sector unions a lower pay rise, acceding to demands for
an above inflation rise of 7 percent, while steep hikes to
electricity tariffs remain a likelihood.
"By raising the repo today, (the SARB) did even more for
growth, as this tightening meaningfully diminishes the threat of
sharp rate increases further out," Khan said.
Earlier in the session, Turkey's central bank left interest
rates unchanged, while Russia's central bank cut its main
lending rates in June, with only Brazil in the "fragile five"
group raising rates recently.
(Reporting Johannesburg Newsroom; Editing by James Macharia and
Tom Heneghan)