(Adds further comments from Q&A)

PRETORIA Jan 19 Below are comments from South African Reserve Bank Governor Gill Marcus on the bank's decision on interest rates.

ON INFLATION

- Inflation is now expected to remain above the upper end of the target range for a more extended period, but there is still no evidence of significant demand pressures in the economy.

- Food prices remain the major driver of inflation, influenced by global and local factors. A smaller than expected maize crop contributed to the doubling of maize prices

ON DOMESTIC ECONOMY

- Since the previous meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee, the outlook for domestic inflation and economic growth has deteriorated, posing a serious challenge for monetary policy going forward.

- The primary reason for the worsening domestic growth outlook is the risk of contagion from the persistent crisis in Europe, which shows no sign of a speedy resolution.

- The outlook for domestic economic growth remains subdued.

- Despite the less favourable outlook, some improvement is expected in the mining and manufacturing sectors which both contracted in the second and third quarters of 2011.

ON RAND FX RATE

- The rand exchange rate has continued to display a relatively high degree of volatility in response to erratic changes in global risk aversion.

- The outlook for the rand exchange rate remains highly dependent on global risk appetite.

ON GLOBAL ECONOMY

- The global outlook remains clouded by the worsening situation in the Eurozone, and growth forecasts for the region have generally been revised down amid widespread sovereign ratings downgrades. It is now generally accepted that the Eurozone is likely to experience a recession in 2012, but the extent and duration is still uncertain.

- Global inflation appears to be moderating, as weaker demand has contributed to declines in food and commodity prices. Oil prices, however, have been underpinned by risks to supply due to geopolitical factors.

FROM Q+A

- It is not appropriate to discuss what Moody raised. They put out very clearly in their document what their concerns are. It's a question of South Africa looking at that and addressing these challenges.

- Oil prices had undergone conflicting pressures, including weaker global growth with the upside that geo-political pressures have raised fears of supply distributions. Nevertheless, crude remains stable.

- We don't expect global oil prices to fall but to stabilize more or less at current levels.

- I would defy you to tell us where the rand will be in a few days.

- The rand has retraced its steps over the last few weeks and may well contribute to the inflation outcome, moderated from the forecast.

- We have had risk aversion that has caused a flight of capital into what is primarily the dollar. In that sense, the returns that you are going to get and the need for those entities that we were investing in emerging markets has not gone. In some point of time, our expectation is that this will turn, but no one knows when.

- With respect to food prices, we would expect to see some moderation, which is likely to have a moderating effect on inflation.

- (The rise in unsecured lending) is something we're watching. It is something we want to understand better as to why it is developing the way it is. But it's not something that one should say 'Oh we've got a big problem.' The people who have been involved with unsecured lending - your Capitecs etc - have been doing this for a very long time. They're very seasoned and experienced. The growth in unsecured lending in commercial banks is something we're looking at... but you've got to look at the total lending and see that it's not that big. (Reporting by Johannesburg newsroom)