* Main inflation risks seen from oil prices

* Domestic outlook slightly more favourable

* Bank says current policy stance "appropriate"

By Stella Mapenzauswa

JOHANNESBURG, March 29 South Africa's Reserve Bank left its repo rate unchanged on Thursday, saying the risks to the inflation outlook were evenly balanced and reaffirming its commitment to supporting the still-fragile economy.

But the Bank's monetary policy committee needs to be more vigilant on inflation amid signs that price pressures are becoming more broad-based, Governor Gill Marcus told a press conference.

"The current stance of monetary policy is appropriate to support the real economy while at the same time maintaining its commitment to achieve the inflation target over the medium term," Marcus said, keeping the repo rate at 5.5 percent.

The rand extended losses against the dollar to nearly one percent soon after the announcement, but government bonds were barely changed.

All 24 economists polled by Reuters last week expected the Bank's Monetary Policy Committee to keep the repo rate, at which it lends to commercial banks, at three-decade lows. Twelve economists saw no change throughout 2012.

The central bank has kept rates unchanged for 16 months after cutting them by 650 basis points in total to 30-year lows over a two-year loosening cycle that ended in November 2010.

Inflation was still expected to peak in the second quarter of 2012 but at a slightly lower level of 6.5 percent from the 6.6 percent forecast before, Marcus said, striking a more dovish tone than earlier this month when she warned inflation was becoming more generalised.

The gauge is forecast to average 6.1 percent in the final quarter of 2012 and 5.6 percent in the subsequent quarter.

Marcus did not specify when the Bank expected it to fall back into its 3-6 percent target band. The range was first breached last November, although earlier this month she said this would happen in the fourth quarter of this year.

OIL PRICE RISK

"The main upside risk to inflation is seen to emanate from global oil prices, and while food price inflation is expected to moderate in the short run, the longer-term risks remain," Marcus told a news conference.

The domestic economic outlook was slightly more favourable, she added, lifting the bank's 2012 growth forecast to 3.0 percent from 2.8 percent in January. The Treasury's forecast is for 2.7 percent expansion this year.

"We maintain our commitment to support the economy, which we think we are doing," Marcus said during a question and answer session. But keeping rates on hold "is not a default position@, she added.

Most analysts expect the next move in rates to be up, to curb inflation, but they are divided on when this might happen, with some saying tightening will resume in the last quarter of this year, and the rest seeing it deferred to early 2013.

"The overall impression is that despite the somewhat more encouraging news on growth, this is not a central bank that necessarily stands trigger-ready to hike rates," said Razia Khan, Head of Africa Research at Standard Chartered. (Additional reporting by Johannesburg bureau; Editing by Catherine Evans)