By Stella Mapenzauswa
PRETORIA, July 18 South Africa's Reserve Bank
kept rates on hold as expected on Thursday, constrained from
giving further stimulus to the struggling economy due to
inflationary pressures stemming mainly from the weaker rand.
South Africa's monetary policymakers, like others across the
emerging world, are also under pressure to keep interest rates
attractive for investors in the event the United States starts
withdrawing asset purchases that have pumped billions of cheap
dollars into the system.
Global uncertainty about when the U.S. Federal Reserve will
start to cut back its monthly asset purchases had triggered a
heavy sell-off in emerging market bonds, piling pressure on
currencies, Governor Gill Marcus told a news conference.
"These events had a significant impact on the exchange rate
of the rand, creating further upside risks to the inflation
outlook at a time when the domestic economy has shown increased
signs of vulnerability," she said.
"There has consequently been no let-up in the policy dilemma
faced by monetary policy: that of a widening output gap in a
worsening inflation environment," Marcus added, keeping the
benchmark repo rate at a 40-year low of 5 percent.
All of the 22 economists surveyed by Reuters last week
predicted the call, with the majority seeing rates unchanged for
the rest of this year.
The central bank revised its inflation outlook for 2013 and
2014 slightly higher to 5.9 percent and 5.5 percent
respectively, and saw a temporary breach of the 3-6 percent
target band in the third quarter of this year.
The outlook for domestic economic growth had weakened
further, with expansion this year now seen at 2.0 percent from
the 2.4 percent projected in May, it said. The Treasury expects
growth of 2.7 percent for Africa's biggest economy.
"The Reserve Bank is still going to be mindful of inflation
but it is going to be the preoccupation with preserving GDP
growth that is going to keep the window to cut interest rates
somewhat open," said economist Colen Garrow of Meganomics.
"It would be premature to dismiss further rate cuts from
happening but the decision today is pretty much in line with
what the market is thinking."
The rand weakened to 9.9125 per dollar by 1541 GMT, from
9.8700 before Marcus began her speech, largely reflecting
broad-based dollar strength. It was down nearly 1 percent on the
day.
The yield on the benchmark 2026 government bond
was 4 basis points higher from Wednesday's levels at 7.855
percent from 7.825 percent before the central bank conference.
The central bank has not adjusted the repo rate since a 50
basis point cut a year ago, despite growth languishing below 3
percent from an average 5 percent before a recession in
2008/2009.
The bank's hands have mainly been tied by a steep fall in
the local currency, down about 20 percent against the
dollar since the start of the year, partly as investors fret
about the impact of mining labour strife that has slowed the
production of commodities for export.
Domestic rates have already slipped into negative territory
in real terms, with inflation currently hovering at around 5.4
percent.
"While financial markets have stabilised somewhat, the risks
posed to emerging economies in general, including South Africa,
by normalisation of monetary policy in the U.S. in the future,
are evident," Marcus said.
(Additional reporting by Johannesburg newsroom; Editing by Jon
Herskovitz)