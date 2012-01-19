PRETORIA Jan 19 Below are comments from South African Reserve Bank Governor Gill Marcus on the bank's decision on interest rates.

ON INFLATION

- Inflation is now expected to remain above the upper end of the target range for a more extended period, but there is still no evidence of significant demand pressures in the economy.

- Food prices remain the major driver of inflation, influenced by global and local factors. A smaller than expected maize crop contributed to the doubling of maize prices

ON DOMESTIC ECONOMY

- Since the previous meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee, the outlook for domestic inflation and economic growth has deteriorated, posing a serious challenge for monetary policy going forward.

- The primary reason for the worsening domestic growth outlook is the risk of contagion from the persistent crisis in Europe, which shows no sign of a speedy resolution.

- The outlook for domestic economic growth remains subdued.

- Despite the less favourable outlook, some improvement is expected in the mining and manufacturing sectors which both contracted in the second and third quarters of 2011.

ON RAND FX RATE

- The rand exchange rate has continued to display a relatively high degree of volatility in response to erratic changes in global risk aversion.

- The outlook for the rand exchange rate remains highly dependent on global risk appetite.

ON GLOBAL ECONOMY

- The global outlook remains clouded by the worsening situation in the Eurozone, and growth forecasts for the region have generally been revised down amid widespread sovereign ratings downgrades. It is now generally accepted that the Eurozone is likely to experience a recession in 2012, but the extent and duration is still uncertain.

- Global inflation appears to be moderating, as weaker demand has contributed to declines in food and commodity prices. Oil prices, however, have been underpinned by risks to supply due to geopolitical factors.

FROM Q+A

- It is not appropriate to discuss what Moody raised. They put out very clearly in their document what their concerns are. It's a question of South Africa looking at that and addressing these challenges.

- Oil prices had undergone conflicting pressures, including weaker global growth with the upside that geo-political pressures have raised fears of supply distributions. Nevertheless, crude remains stable.

- We have had risk aversion that has caused a flight of capital into what is primarily the dollar. In that sense, the returns that you are going to get and the need for those entities that we were investing in emerging markets has not gone. In some point of time, our expectation is that this will turn, but no one knows when.

