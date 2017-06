JOHANNESBURG Nov 22 South Africa's rand and government bonds firmed slightly after the central bank kept rates at 5.0 percent on Thursday as expected.

The rand firmed immediately after the announcement and was at 8.9309 against the dollar by 1325 GMT compared to 8.944 beforehand.

The yield on the 14-year benchmark bond was at 7.605 percent from 7.62 percent while that for the three year paper was at 5.47 percent from 5.485 percent.

(Reporting by Vuyani Ndaba; editing by David Dolan)