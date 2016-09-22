Sterling back above $1.30, close to 8-month high
* Graphic: Trade-weighted sterling since Brexit vote http://tmsnrt.rs/2hwV9Hv
(Fixes link)
PRETORIA, Sept 22 For highlights of South African Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago's news conference after the central bank's policy meeting, and quotes from the central bank statement, please double-click on (Reporting by Johannesburg newsroom)
* Graphic: Trade-weighted sterling since Brexit vote http://tmsnrt.rs/2hwV9Hv
NEW YORK, May 19 Companies with strong earnings and good trading track records, including telecommunications provider CenturyLink and food company Post Holdings, are tapping the US leveraged loan market at ever-tighter spreads as investor demand remains strong for floating rate assets.