China issuers pounce on loophole to print short-term bonds
* Companies rush out short-dated bonds in fear of further rule tightening
JOHANNESBURG, Sept 20 For highlights of South African Reserve Bank Governor Gill Marcus' news conference after the central bank's policy meeting, and quotes from the central bank statement, please double-click on (Reporting by Johannesburg Newsroom)
* Companies rush out short-dated bonds in fear of further rule tightening
* AFG now believe NPAT for FY17 will be within range of $37.0 to $37.8 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: