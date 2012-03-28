JOHANNESBURG, March 28 South Africa disagrees
with S&P's assessment of the political risk in the country, and
political debate should not be confused with instability, the
Treasury said on Wednesday.
The ratings agency S&P downgraded the country's outlook to
negative from stable, saying this reflected the potential for a
ratings downgrade if economic and social problems fed into the
political debate ahead of 2014 elections.
"Political debate and a vigorous exchange of ideas on policy
options are part and parcel of the fibre of a democratic
dispensation. This cannot be construed as political
instability," the Treasury said in a statement.
(Reporting by Stella Mapenzauswa)