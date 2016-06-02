* S&P to issue decision on South Africa ratings Friday
By Mfuneko Toyana
JOHANNESBURG, June 2 A feared credit downgrade
for South Africa to "junk" could see direct investment in the
ailing economy slide further as investors flee to other markets
in search of higher returns.
Standard and Poor's, which ranks Africa's most
industrialised country just one step above subinvestment grade,
is due to make its rating decision public on Friday.
Some analysts believe a credit downgrade to subinvestment
has already been priced into the currency, but they do not rule
out a selloff after the decision.
The Treasury says Fitch, which also puts South Africa's
credit one notch above speculative grade, will release its
decision on June 8.
"There may be some short-term volatility but I don't see it
going to 20 rand to the dollar," said Lesiba Mothata, chief
economist at Investment Solutions.
"But if they move on the local debt or on the outlook, I
think it's ominous."
The rand was trading at 15.6500 to the dollar, down
26 percent against the dollar since the beginning of 2015.
The currency tumbled to its worst ever level of 17.995 in
January, a month after Fitch lowered South Africa's rating to
one step above subinvestment grade.
The weaker rand, combined with sluggish economic growth
estimated at less than one percent this year, rising interest
rates, low levels of consumer and business confidence and the
looming downgrade have put off foreign investors.
Flows of foreign direct investment (FDI) into South Africa
fell 64 percent, or 40 billion rand, between 2014 and 2015,
according to data from the South African Reserve Bank.
The slide in FDI will continue due to the weak exchange rate
triggering higher inflation and borrowing costs that eat away at
both investor profits and business confidence, analysts said,
warning that political upheavals had also cast a cloud.
In local elections in August, President Jacob Zuma's African
National Congress faces a strong challenge from opponents
seeking to capitalize on what they see as his economic and
political missteps.
In December Zuma changed his finance minister twice in a
week, sending the rand plummeting. He survived an impeachment
vote in April called after the Constitutional Court said he
breached the law by ignoring an order to repay some state funds
spent on renovating his home.
"Currency risk is just a symptom of political risk. If the
politics is sorted, currency risk will be mitigated," said
Azwimpheleli Langalanga, economics fellow at the South African
Institute of International Affairs.
A measure of global FDI confidence by consultancy A.T.
Kearney in May said South Africa had failed to make the top 25
of destinations for investments, and fixed capital formation
remained subdued as the economy edges towards recession.
Some companies, including cement maker PPC and
Nampak are setting up new business units in other parts
of Africa, seeking higher returns and protection against the
weak currency.
"The rate of return on capital employed in South Africa is
just too low. Too low to entice businesses to invest, whether
they're a domestic business or a foreign business," said Arthur
Kamp, economist at Sanlam Investments.
