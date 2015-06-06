(Adds quote, background)
JOHANNESBURG, June 6 South Africa's National
Treasury said on Saturday electricity supply constraints were
getting government attention at the highest level after rating
agency Fitch said an unstable power supply had led it to cut
growth forecasts.
Fitch affirmed its BBB rating but warned that the negative
outlook for Africa's most advanced but ailing economy reflected
a range of risk factors.
These included weak GDP growth and a failure to reduce the
budget deficit and stabilise the government debt/GDP ratio "that
may, individually or collectively, result in a downgrade".
"Government recognises that the country's economic growth
performance needs to be higher in order to address the country's
challenges," the treasury department said in statement.
"Resolving the energy challenge is a priority".
South Africa is building three large-scale power stations to
reduce chronic electricity shortages that have forced power
utility Eskom to impose rolling blackouts to prevent the grid
from collapsing.
One of them, Medupi, produced power for the first time
earlier this year from one of its six units. Once completed the
plant will add nearly 5,000 megawatts to the country's total
generating capacity of 40,000 MW.
Fitch had warned in March that a downgrade of its BBB rating
for South Africa -- two notches above junk status -- was more
likely than not.
It cited concerns that South Africa's economy was running
quite large twin budget and current account deficits, leading to
rising public and external debt ratios.
The treasury department said it would broadly stick to its
spending ceiling budget plans of 3.9 percent of GDP for the
2015/16 fiscal year.
