JOHANNESBURG, Sept 4 The South African Financial
Services Board (FSB) said on Friday it had cancelled Fitch
Rating's registration following a request from the company.
The Financial Services Board said the ratings issued by
Fitch Southern Africa will be valid for four months.
"The cancellation of the registration means that Fitch
Southern Africa, or any other Fitch office or entity, will no
longer issue credit ratings for regulatory purposes in South
Africa," the FSB said in a statement.
Fitch said in a statement it was discussing with the FSB how
best to remain transparent and provide credit opinions while
respecting South African legislation.
"The decision reflects Fitch's desire to maintain an optimal
level of analytical resources in each geographic location in
which it operates," the firm said.
South Africa's Finance Ministry declined immediate comment.
(Reporting by Zandi Shabalala; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)