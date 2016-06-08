JOHANNESBURG, June 8 Ratings agency Fitch
affirmed South Africa's investment grade credit rating on
Wednesday and maintained its stable outlook, but said the low
GDP growth in Africa's most industrialised country posed a risk.
"The 'BBB-' rating reflects low trend GDP growth,
significant fiscal and external deficits, and high debt levels,
which are balanced by strong policy institutions, deep local
capital markets and a favourable government debt structure,"
Fitch said in a statement.
(Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; Editing by James
Macharia)