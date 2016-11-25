* Fitch warns political risks could hurt growth
* Gordhan says 'political noises' could hurt ratings
* Moody's due to release its review later on Friday
* Rand weakens on negative outlook
(Adds S&P's downgrades power utility)
By Mfuneko Toyana
JOHANNESBURG, Nov 25 Ratings agency Fitch
affirmed South Africa's investment-grade credit rating at one
notch above 'junk' on Friday but changed its outlook to negative
from stable, warning that political risks could hurt growth.
With the economy expected to grow by only half a percent
this year, South Africa has been racing to avert a downgrade of
its sovereign debt to sub-investment status, which would raise
its borrowing costs and deter investment.
Africa's most industrialised country needs to borrow about
165 billion rand ($12 billion) this fiscal year to help plug its
budget deficit, and the Treasury warned this month that its
borrowing costs could double or triple if it falls into
sub-investment grade.
Fitch said that, although business confidence was depressed
and investment was contracting, South Africa's economy may have
started to recover.
But it said in-fighting in the ruling African National
Congress (ANC) was likely to continue at least until the party's
electoral conference in December 2017.
"In Fitch's view, this will distract policymakers and lead
to mixed messages that will continue to undermine the investment
climate, thereby constraining GDP growth."
Moody's, which has South Africa two notches above
sub-investment grade, is due to announce an update later on
Friday. S&P Global Rating, which rates South African debt on the
lowest investment level, with a negative outlook, will publish
its decision on Friday nest week.
S&P's on Friday cut state-owned power utility Eskom's credit
rating a further notch into subinvestment.
Peter Attard Montalto, a London-based Africa analyst at
Nomura, said this raised concerns that the country's sovereign
rating would also be dragged into junk status "given the
interdependence of parastatal ratings with the sovereign."
"POLITICAL NOISE"
Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan told Talk Radio 702 the
country would have to limit "political noises" and focus on
expanding the economy to avoid being downgraded to junk.
Fitch's announcement puts the spotlight on President Jacob
Zuma, who has been mired in political scandals this year, most
recently after an anti-graft watchdog alleged influence-peddling
in his government. Zuma has denied any wrongdoing.
The president's office said Zuma would challenge the
watchdog's report in court.
Financial markets have also been rattled by accusations of
political interference, notably when the state prosecutor
brought fraud charges against Gordhan, then reversed the
decision after an outcry.
Gordhan said he saw no reason for Moody's to downgrade South
Africa), adding: "We still have a formidable base."
The finance spokesman of the main opposition Democratic
Alliance party said Fitch's decision was "evidence that the
politics is killing the economics in South Africa".
The rand weakened by 0.4 percent in response to
Fitch's announcement.
($1 = 14.1584 rand)
(Writing by James Macharia)