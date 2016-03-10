(Repats, without changes, story first published on Wednesday)
By Sujata Rao
LONDON, March 9 South African finance minister
Pravin Gordhan won applause for an impromptu London roadshow
this week but left many global investors sceptical he could
defend his country's investment grade rating - or even stay in
office.
Appointed after a predecessor's sudden sacking, Gordhan is
trying to woo back UK and U.S.-based investors and repair the
damage from "9-12", the December day when President Jacob Zuma
suddenly switched finance minister. It took the subsequent
appointment of Gordhan, respected for a previous stint at the
ministry, to calm markets.
But "9-12" was seen to have seriously dented South Africa's
institutional credibility, adding to investor worries about an
economy growing at less than one percent, high inflation, a
balance of payments hole, weak commodity prices, frequent labour
unrest and power shortages.
Hanging over all that is the very real risk South Africa
will lose its investment-grade rating by mid-year, potentially
raising borrowing costs for government and firms alike.
Investors who attended the London roadshow told Reuters they
were open to being convinced by Gordhan.
"I left the place thinking the minister has good intentions,
hopefully he stays in his job," said Claudia Calich, head of
emerging debt at M&G Investments. "But I wasn't thinking 'Wow, I
should rush out and buy South Africa.'"
With Treasury officials, heads of companies such as Investec
and Barclays Africa, and representatives of powerful trade
unions all wearing scarves depicting South Africa's multi-hued
flag, "it was clearly a show of strength and to some extent it
worked," said one bond investor who asked not to be named.
"But I didn't hear anything that made me believe there would
be long-term reforms."
Gordhan told Reuters the gathering reflected a "new process
of dialogue" in an economy sapped by labour unrest.
But on Tuesday Moody's moved a step closer to cutting South
Africa's rating to junk while data showed the current account
deficit widening further and more South African firms heading
overseas to invest.
POLITICS LARGER THAN GORDHAN
With two major agencies rating South Africa just a notch
above junk, Gordhan's recent budget sharply cut deficit
projections.
But sovereign bonds and credit default swaps (CDS) continue
to price South Africa as if it were rated BB-plus, the highest
junk category. Investors also questioned Gordhan's revenue
targets and the absence of privatisation plans.
Then there are doubts over Zuma's backing for Gordhan after
a public spat with revenue service chief Tom Moyane.
"People seemed too frightened to ask outright (about
Gordhan) during the presentation," another attendee said.
But Nomura strategist Peter Attard Montalto said Gordhan had
been quite open during the presentation and one-on-one meetings.
"Investors remain very worried on the politics, and their
views are not really shifting on the inevitability of
downgrade," he said.
Gordhan dismissed the fears, telling Reuters that Moyane was
"merely the administrative head of an entity".
Kevin Daly, a portfolio manager at Aberdeen Asset Management
said he came away from the meetings "cautiously optimistic",
adding: "They did their best to allay concerns about the
reputational damage of '9-12'.".
Foreigners have sold stocks worth a net 14 billion rand
($910 million) already this year, an acceleration from last
year's 765 million rand net outflow, stock exchange data shows.
Local bonds, which yield 8-9 percent are however still
attracting money after a net 6.5 billion rand in 2015.
The bond investor said his allocation was smaller than South
Africa's weight in indexes. Asked if the roadshow changed his
view, he said: "I am not going to put more money in, but maybe I
won't take more out."
The roadshow moves on to Boston and New York.
(Additional reporting by Marc Jones and Claire Milhench in
London; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)