* Investigation into Gordhan worries investors
* Weak growth, government debt also a concern
* South African debt is just above subinvestment grade
By Stella Mapenzauswa
JOHANNESBURG, Nov 24 South Africa says it has
done enough to show credit rating agencies it can boost economic
growth, but an ongoing power struggle within the ruling African
National Congress could push it into junk status next week.
The country needs to borrow about 165 billion rand ($12
billion) this fiscal year to help plug its budget deficit, and
the treasury warned earlier this month that its borrowing costs
could double or triple if it falls into subinvestment grade.
On Friday, Moody's will review its Baa2 rating, which is two
notches above sub investment grade, while S&P and Fitch, which
rate South Africa just one rung from junk, are expected to give
their verdicts next week, on Friday.
S&P threatened a downgrade earlier this month, saying
political infighting could undermine and delay effective policy
choices.
Moody's, which has a negative outlook, and Fitch whose
outlook is stable, both say the government needs to do more to
lift growth from an expected 0.5 percent in 2016.
Turmoil within the ANC has deepened since the previous
reviews, with prosecutors last month announcing plans to lay
fraud charges against Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan.
Gordhan, seen by investors and ratings agencies as fiscally
prudent, denied the charges, which his allies said were
politically motivated, and state lawyers withdrew the case.
But investors are worried his tenure remains under threat
due to an investigation into his role in setting up a tax
department unit which police say illegally spied on politicians.
"The charges against Gordhan have been dropped, so that's
good, but we've heard from the National Prosecuting Authority
that they're still looking into this rogue unit, so there's no
conclusion," KPMG senior economist Christie Viljoen said.
"The chances are 60/40 that a ratings downgrade is going to
happen. If it doesn't happen now, next year will definitely be
it."
Gordhan has denied that the unit set up while he was the tax
commissioner operated outside the law, but analysts say the
investigation could undermine the treasury's efforts to grow the
economy, slash unemployment of 27.1 percent and rein in debt,
currently close to 50 percent of GDP.
After Gordhan cut the growth forecast last month and
announced wider budget deficit targets for the next three years,
Moody's singled out the weak economy, wage pressures and
liabilities linked to cash-strapped state-owned firms as key
risks to South Africa's credit quality.
Fitch said that while fiscal consolidation remained a
government priority, debt was still too large compared with
output and would remain so given low growth.
HEADWINDS
Gordhan, who had been finance minister from 2009-14, was
reappointed in December to calm investors after President Jacob
Zuma abruptly fired Nhlanhla Nene, also highly regarded by
investors, replacing him with an unknown politician and
triggering a sell-off in the rand and government bonds.
"Our pessimistic view with regard to South Africa's upcoming
rating review stems from persistent headwinds that have given
little indication of receding, including delayed fiscal
consolidation efforts," NKC African Economics analyst Hanns
Spangenberg said.
Zuma has been dogged by scandals for much of his presidency,
and the country's anti graft watchdog has called for a judicial
inquiry into allegations of influence-peddling. He denies his
close associates have had a say in appointments.
The president, who has survived two no-confidence votes and
an impeachment motion in parliament this year, said on Wednesday
South Africa had done enough to avoid sovereign rating cuts, and
accused opposition parties of overly politicising the issue.
Officials and some analysts see some credit rating
positives, including an announcement that costly nuclear power
expansion plans are being slowed and plans for a minimum wage
aimed at avoiding economically damaging strikes.
But sceptics say these and other measures aimed at appeasing
ratings agencies could be too little, too late.
"We are not persuaded that these reform efforts go far
enough to transform South Africa's growth prospects or durably
remove the risk of ratings downgrades," HSBC Securities
economist David Faulkner said.
($1 = 14.1234 rand)
