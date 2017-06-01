JOHANNESBURG, June 1 Ratings agency Fitch affirmed South Africa's sub-investment grade rating on Thursday with a stable outlook, warning weak economic growth remained a key risk.

Fitch downgraded South Africa to BB+ from BB- on both foreign and local currency debt in early April after a cabinet reshuffle that saw respected finance minister Pravin Gordhan dismissed.

"South Africa's ratings are weighed down by low trend GDP growth, sizeable contingent liabilities and deteriorating governance," Fitch said in a statement.

"Positively, they are supported by deep local capital markets, a favourable government debt structure and a track record of fairly prudent fiscal and monetary policy."