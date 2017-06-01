JOHANNESBURG, June 1 Ratings agency Fitch
affirmed South Africa's sub-investment grade rating on Thursday
with a stable outlook, warning weak economic growth remained a
key risk.
Fitch downgraded South Africa to BB+ from BB- on both
foreign and local currency debt in early April after a cabinet
reshuffle that saw respected finance minister Pravin Gordhan
dismissed.
"South Africa's ratings are weighed down by low trend GDP
growth, sizeable contingent liabilities and deteriorating
governance," Fitch said in a statement.
"Positively, they are supported by deep local capital
markets, a favourable government debt structure and a track
record of fairly prudent fiscal and monetary policy."
(Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; Editing by Joe Brock)