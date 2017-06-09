(Adds Treasury reaction, paragraph 2)
JOHANNESBURG, June 9 Ratings agency Moody's
downgraded South Africa's credit rating on Friday but kept it at
investment grade with a negative outlook, citing a recent abrupt
cabinet reshuffle and reduced growth prospects for an economy
mired in recession.
South Africa's National Treasury said after the announcement
that "reigniting" investor confidence was its urgent priority
and that "policy transparency and continuity remain on top of
government's agenda."
Moody's is the only major ratings agency to retain South
Africa's investment grade status after Fitch and S&P Global
Ratings downgraded the credit rating of Africa's most
industrialised economy to speculative or "junk status."
But Moody's lowering by a notch from Baa2 to Baa3, the
bottom of the investment grade table, will be a cause for
concern in Pretoria as the Treasury strives to convince
investors it is serious about governance and fiscal discipline.
"Recent events, particularly but not exclusively the abrupt
March Cabinet reshuffle, illustrate a gradual erosion of
institutional strength," Moody's said, referring to the sacking
of highly respected former finance minister Pravin Gordhan.
Moody's said "reduced growth prospects" were another driver
behind its decision. South Africa sank into recession for the
first time in eight years in the first quarter, led by weakness
in consumer sectors such as wholesale, retail trade and
accommodation.
The ratings agency also cited a " ... continued erosion of
fiscal strength. Lower levels of growth and heightened
uncertainty about policy direction and policymakers' commitment
to structural reforms have increased the risk of a weakening of
the government balance sheet."
South Africa relies heavily on foreign money to cover its
large budget and current account deficits but could struggle to
attract investment if political tensions linger on and economic
growth does not return.
Investors fear policy steps to spur on the economy and keep
debt in check are taking a backseat to corruption scandals and
the jostling for positions as President Jacob Zuma's ruling
African National Congress (ANC) prepares for a major policy
conference and the election of new leaders later this year.
South African debt has already been dropped from one the
widely used global bond indexes, the JPMorgan Emerging Market
Bond Index Global, and risks being excluded from the larger
Citi's World Government Bond Index, if both Moody's and S&P's
cut the rand-debt rating to "junk".
South Africa's long-term local-currency bond and deposit
ceilings were also lowered to A2 from A1, and the long-term and
short-term foreign-currency bond ceilings lowered to A3/P-2 from
A2/P-1, respectively.
