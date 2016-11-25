Nov 25 Credit ratings firm Moody's Investors
Service kept South Africa's sovereign rating unchanged at Baa2
on Friday, two levels above subinvestment grade, with a negative
outlook.
Africa's most industrialised country, which is expected to
see economic growth of around 0.5 percent half a percent this
year, has been trying to avert a sovereign rating downgrade to
junk status that would raise borrowing costs and deter
investment.
"The negative outlook on South Africa's Baa2 government bond
rating reflects risks related to the implementation of
structural reforms aimed at restoring confidence and encouraging
investment, upon which Moody's bases its expectations for a
gradual growth recovery and debt stabilization in coming years,"
Moody's said in its statement.
"The negative outlook also recognizes the downside risks
associated with political uncertainty and low business
confidence as well as the challenging external environment
characterized by low growth, investment and trade," the agency
said.
"South Africa's rating would likely be downgraded in the
absence of fundamental structural reforms supporting higher and
sustainable medium term growth. Continued accumulation of public
debt and contingent liabilities in terms of GDP would also put
downward pressure on ratings. Finally, political infighting
impeding the government's ability to implement key structural
reforms and contributing to protracted low business confidence
would also be negative."
