JOHANNESBURG Dec 4 Rating agency Fitch cut
South Africa's sovereign credit rating by one notch to BBB-, the
lowest investment grade category, on Friday, citing the slowing
economy and rising debt.
It assigned a stable outlook to the rating.
Earlier, Standard & Poor's had kept its rating for South
Africa at BBB-, also one notch above "junk" grade but changed
the outlook to negative from stable, saying this reflected the
view that economic growth might be lower than expected.
Moody's assigns a similar rating to Africa's most
industrialised economy.
In a statement, S&P said it expected GDP growth in 2016 to
remain around 1.6 percent and only increase above 2 percent
from 2017 as the capacity of electricity supply improved.
"The negative outlook reflects our view that GDP growth
might be lower than we currently expect, or that fiscal
flexibility might reduce owing to contingency risks from
state-owned entities with weak balance sheets," it said.
Fitch also slashed its 2015 growth forecast, to 1.4 percent
from 2.1 percent, and lowered the projection for next year to
1.7 percent from 2.3 percent.
"While growth is expected to accelerate to 2.4 percent in
2017, it will remain well below the country's growth trend
before 2008 of around 4 percent and the NDP target of 5
percent," the rating agency said in a statement.
The National Treasury cut its economic growth forecast for
2015 to 1.5 percent in October from the 2 percent predicted in
February, citing domestic energy constraints and the impact of a
global slowdown
Fitch also said "additional delays to the availability of
new electricity generation capacity ... will likely constrain
growth for another two years."
Fitch said it expected gross general government debt to
increase to 51 percent of GDP at the end of the 2015/16
financial year and to 52.4 percent in 2017.
The Treasury did not immediately comment on the S&P move on
Friday, with a spokeswoman saying it would issue a statement
once the Fitch review was out.
Fitch's decision came after the market close but the rand
currency briefly turned weaker against the dollar after
S&P's statement, before recouping some losses.
"The decision to change the outlook ... speaks volumes of
the steady deterioration in credit metrics that has enveloped
South Africa post-crisis," Standard Chartered analyst Razia said
after S&P's statement, referring to the 2008/2009 crisis during
which South Africa fell into recession.
"The potential loss of South Africa's hard-won investment
grade rating, should serve as a wake-up call to try even harder
to arrest this deterioration."
