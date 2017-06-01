GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares flat, still on track for winning week
* U.S. crude edges up, pulls further away from this week's lows
JOHANNESBURG, June 1 South Africa's Treasury said on Thursday it remains focused on fiscal consolidation and improving economic growth after Fitch ratings agency affirmed its sub-investment grade rating.
Ratings agency Fitch kept South Africa's sub-investment grade rating on Thursday with a stable outlook, warning weak economic growth remained a key risk. (Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; Editing by Joe Brock)
* U.S. crude edges up, pulls further away from this week's lows
(India Morning Newsletter will not be published on Monday, June 26, as markets are closed for Eid-Ul-Fitr) To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_06232017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 10:00 am: Urban Development Minister Venkaiah Naidu at an event in New Delhi. 11:00