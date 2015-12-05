(Adds quotes, Fitch, S&P moves, background)
By Stella Mapenzauswa
JOHANNESBURG Dec 5 South Africa's Treasury said
on Saturday it was committed to reducing constraints on the
ailing economy, including chronic power shortages, hours after
Fitch cut its credit rating while Standard & Poor's changed its
outlook to negative from stable.
"Government is aware that the country's economic growth
performance needs to be improved in a sustainable manner and has
therefore made the resolution of the energy challenge an
immediate priority," the Treasury said in a statement.
Fitch downgraded South Africa's sovereign credit rating by
one notch to BBB-, the lowest investment grade category, on
Friday, citing the slowing economy and rising debt. It assigned
a stable outlook to the rating. {ID:nL8N13T3IQ]
The move came after Standard & Poor's kept its own rating at
BBB- but lowered the outlook to negative from stable, saying
this reflected the view that economic growth might be lower than
expected.
The third main ratings agency, Moody's, rates South Africa
at Baa2 after cutting it from Baa1 in November last year, citing
poor prospects for medium-term growth and rising public debt.
Its outlook is stable.
S&P said on Friday it expected GDP growth for Africa's most
developed but struggling economy to remain around 1.6 percent in
2016, and only increase above 2 percent from 2017 as the
capacity of electricity supply improved.
Fitch also slashed its 2015 growth forecast, to 1.4 percent
from 2.1 percent, and lowered the projection for next year to
1.7 percent from 2.3 percent.
In October the Treasury cut its economic growth forecast for
2015 to 1.5 percent from the 2 percent predicted in February,
citing domestic energy constraints and the impact of a global
slowdown.
The Treasury said on Saturday the government had set out a
series of urgent reforms to build a more competitive economy,
including investing in infrastructure, reforming the running of
state owned firms and effecting labour market reforms to help
avoid protracted strikes.
The government had stuck to its spending limits for the past
three years and was on track to stay within the expenditure
ceiling in 2015/16, it added.
"Continued revenue growth, strict adherence to the planned
expenditure ceiling, as well as the proposed long-term fiscal
guideline of linking government spending with long term growth
are projected to result in gross debt stabilising at 49.4
percent of GDP in 2018/19," the Treasury said.
