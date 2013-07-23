BRIEF-CORRECTED-French car registrations +7.0 percent to 226,145 In March
PARIS, April 1 French car registrations rose 7.0 percent in March, according to industry data published on Saturday by the CCFA automobile association.
JOHANNESBURG, July 23 South Africa on Tuesday ordered a recall of Dettol brand disinfectant liquid made by Britain's Reckitt Benckiser, saying the product used to fight household germs was not safe for consumer use.
The National Regulator for Compulsory Specifications said the product, Dettol Disinfectant Liquid Lime and Lemongrass, failed a "bacterial efficacy test". Other products in the Dettol range are not impacted by the recall, the regulator said.
Reckitt's local unit, Dettol South Africa, said in a statement the product met all regulatory requirements in the U.K. but was being illegally imported into South Africa by a third party.
It also said it would work with regulators to root out illegal imports and remove non-compliant products from the market.
The regulator, which discovered the product during routine inspections at retail stores, said it would consider prosecuting the supplier.
PARIS, April 1 French car registrations rose 7.0 percent in March, according to industry data published on Saturday by the CCFA automobile association.
PARIS, April 1 French car registrations rose 7.0 percent in March, according to industry data published on Saturday by the CCFA automobile association.
HONG KONG, April 1 Revenues from gambling in Macau rose 18 percent in March, beating expectations and posting an eighth consecutive monthly increase as wealthy gamblers took their chances in China's only legal casino hub - the world's biggest.