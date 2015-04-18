CAPE TOWN, April 18 Production at the 172,000
barrels per day Sapref refinery, South Africa's largest and
co-owned by BP and Shell, is normal following a
pipeline fire that was extinguished on Saturday morning, a
spokeswoman said.
"The refinery is still online and production has not been
impacted," Cindy Govender said in response to questions.
On Friday night an official at the refinery, situated in the
eastern port city of Durban, said an explosion had occurred
outside the refinery.
Govender confirmed three people were injured and
hospitalised and that it was too early to ascertain the extent
of the damage to infrastructure or the cause of the fire.
"Investigations are currently underway," she said.
