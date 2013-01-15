JOHANNESBURG Jan 15 Engen Petroleum, the South
African unit of Malaysian state oil firm Petronas,
will partially shut its 135,000 barrels-a-day refinery for
scheduled maintenance for two weeks next month, a company
spokeswoman said on Tuesday.
Tania Landsberg, a spokeswomen at Engen, did not provide
further details about the impact of the partial closure at the
Engen Refinery in the east coast city of Durban.
Chevron was also scheduled to shut its 110,000 b/d Cape Town
refinery in February while Shell and BP's joint-operated 170,000
b/d Sapref refinery in Durban was scheduled to undergo
maintenance in May.
(Reporting by Sherilee Lakmidas; Editing by Jon Herskovitz)