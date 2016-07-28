CAPE TOWN, July 28 South Africa's largest
refinery, jointly operated by Shell and BP, has
not shut down due to a worker's strike over wages, a spokeswoman
said on Thursday, contradicting an earlier union claim.
"The plant has not stopped production and we have measures
in place to ensure continued safe operation during the national
CEPPWAWU strike," Cindy Govender said.
A senior union official had said the refinery, situated in
the east coast Durban port and capable of refining 190,000
barrels per day of crude oil, had come to a "standstill" on the
first day of an indefinite wage strike by the Chemical, Energy,
Paper, Printing, Wood and Allied Workers union (CEPPWAWU).
