* Chronic power shortages stem economic growth
* President Zuma promises green energy expansion
* Delays, weak infrastructure hold back renewable growth
* Cash-strapped Eskom distracted by power crisis
By Wendell Roelf
CAPE TOWN, March 5 South Africa's hopes of
becoming one of the world's top renewable energy hubs are
dimming due to poor infrastructure and delays as cash-strapped
state utility Eskom is distracted by a scramble to keep the
lights on.
Chronic electricity shortages are one of the biggest brakes
on growth in Africa's most developed economy as regular
blackouts strangle industries from mining to manufacturing and
pile pressure on President Jacob Zuma's government.
Zuma laid out ambitious goals last month to increase power
generation capacity, including plans to boost installed
renewable energy capacity to 9,600 megawatts (MW) by 2030 from
just 1,600 MW now, out of a total capacity of 44,175 MW.
Upgraded technology and lower costs have enhanced the appeal
of clean energy in Africa, as firms such as Enel Green Power
and E.ON eye the relatively untapped region
to help offset lagging growth in mature European markets.
With year-round sunshine and thousands of miles of windswept
coast in South Africa, investors are warming to the renewable
energy potential, with 66 projects completed or underway since
the government launched a first bid round four years ago.
Yet, developers are becoming impatient over delays and a
lack of infrastructure to connect privately-run power stations
(IPPs) to the national grid, with the risk that investors might
switch to rival markets such as Mexico and Brazil.
"There is a growing sense of frustration among developers as
we negotiate with Eskom and government on grid upgrades and how
it is financed," said Jack Zhao, deputy general manager for
Africa at Goldwind, a Chinese wind turbine maker.
"If everybody has to wait for three to five years for a grid
connection, South Africa will lose investment. The longer you
wait the more expensive it becomes," he told Reuters.
INFRASTRUCTURE GAP
Firms such as Spain's Abengoa, which is building
South Africa's first two concentrate solar power stations, are
ready to investment more, but the government needs to upgrade
substations and install thousands of kilometres of high voltage
transmission lines to deliver the new energy supplies, industry
experts say.
Sutherland, an inland mountainous region with huge wind
power potential, does have existing transmission lines but the
absence of a 200 million rand ($17 million) substation is
holding back the development of 1,000 MW of wind power.
"There are a variety of challenges in the way of South
Africa entrenching its place as one of the world's top clean
energy markets," said Johan Muller, energy analyst at Frost and
Sullivan consultancy. "If Eskom does not get its house in order
soon, then there are real risks that could deter investors."
Cash-strapped Eskom has other problems it may consider more
pressing as it tries to limit power blackouts by repairing and
building more coal-fired plants, which supply the bulk of South
Africa's electricity.
The country is experiencing its worst blackouts since 2008
as Eskom regularly cuts power to preserve a national grid
teetering on collapse. The Treasury said last month South
Africans should brace for three years of power disruptions.
The utility says it needs 149 billion rand through 2022 to
upgrade its transmission network but the government said it had
already "exceeded" its limit, and only allocated 2.3 billion
rand to strengthen the network in the last bid round.
"Eskom is being squeezed from all sides," said Eric le
Grange, an energy lawyer at ENSafrica.
"We need to be realistic as to where the resource allocation
goes to, and at the moment this is not grid expansion but
keeping the lights on."
($1 = 11.8055 rand)
(Editing by Joe Brock and David Clarke)